Digimon Fans Are Feeling Mixed About the New Reboot Anime

Digimon might have touted that its next big 20th Anniversary film would be ending the story of the original DigiDestined with Last Evolution Kizuna, but Toei Animation surprised all when it revealed that the next full series in the franchise would actually be revisiting the original Digimon Adventure story. But rather than follow the stories of the older versions of the chosen children seen in the films, this new series will be retooling the original anime series. Following a younger version of Tai and the other DigiDestined than seen in the first anime, the franchise is getting a full on reboot.

This announced has led to an also surprisingly mixed response from dedicated fans of the franchise. While many are excited to see new adventures from one of the most popular (and recognizable) iterations of the anime franchise, there are just as many who aren’t happy with another retread of Digimon Adventure.

Some are asking why other seasons aren’t getting the same love, some are wondering what will change with the new series, but while there’s a divide, it seems that everyone is excited to see what the new anime series has in store. Read on to see what fans are saying about the Digimon Adventure reboot, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

Digimon getting a new alternate timeline original story in 2020.. With the original digidestined?

LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Y7oKIcqNu — Ryōmen D. Sukuna🤞🏽SSJ TURQUOISE DEKU SZN🔥 (@ShadzMangaOnly) January 17, 2020

I’m so excited to see what this Digimon Adventure Reboot has to offer. pic.twitter.com/dbLUpj9cr4 — HLR ❄ ART (@hlrart) January 20, 2020

OMG THE NEW DIGIMON CAST LOOKS SO DOPE!! I WONDER WHO THEY COULD BE pic.twitter.com/Ca7T0ebj2C — FΛLCO (@FalcoLambda) January 21, 2020

Toei announcing its newest Digimon anime pic.twitter.com/JzDxyhpBNB — Patrick Valentine (@KoushiroIzumi) January 20, 2020

I’m quite excited about Digimon Adventure Reboot (2020), but we all Digimon fans low-key know the real series that deserves a continuation is Digimon Tamers 2018 following the Days -Information and the Unordinary- CD Drama by Chiaki J. Konaka (@yamaki_nyx) #デジモンテイマーズ pic.twitter.com/Wb56mcUQ1i — リリスモン92＠デジモン愛好家♡ (@Fairimon92) January 20, 2020

Me @ the new Digimon Adventure anime PV pic.twitter.com/WLC5kQsFuX — ❀ (@elementalflower) January 21, 2020

>release a Digimon Adventure movie titled “Last Evolution Kizuna” with the adult characters as a final swan song to over 20 years of Digimon Adventure in Feb 2020

>also reboot Digimon Adventure in April 2020 with the same OG kid characters but with the setting in modern day 2020 pic.twitter.com/CUGs7AaOHb — SSSS.D180223 (@180223) January 18, 2020

Digimon, several times: growing up also means saying good-bye



Toei: Noo Adventure fans don’t say good-bye to giving us your money you’re so sexy aha — Maria 🍇⚡️ Babylonia on Parade (@Kivat_III) January 17, 2020

