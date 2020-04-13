Digimon Fans are Shocked with Omnimon’s Early Reboot Return

Digimon Adventure has celebrated its major 20th Anniversary with the release of a brand new TV anime series re-imagining the events of the original season from two decades ago. The debut episode of this new series was met with high praise as it injected a high amount of energy into the nostalgic imagery, so there was a huge amount of hype for the new series’ second episode. But this second episode certainly took many fans by surprise by showing just how much it’s going to change things from the original series with the return of the fan-favorite Mega Evolution fusion, Omnimon.

This was undoubtedly a major moment for fans to see in the reboot, but it was doubly as surprising considering that Omnimon was an evolution built up to through months of the TV series and feature film release. By breaking this chain of evolutions from the original series, this new reboot has catapulted us into unknown territory.

“Like WHAT?!”

Omnimon in the 2nd ep… like WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/ty4BTXtrYS — Marie (@nekumonekuma) April 12, 2020

Reminder, this is Episode 2!

EPISODE 2! They digivolved to Omegamon (Omnimon) in EPISODE 2 of the reboot XD pic.twitter.com/B1QvYLxMQW — Tricky Fox (@trickyfox93) April 12, 2020

“Not Really Sure How I Feel”

I’m not really sure how I feel about Omnimon being brought in so early. The feathers both Kari & TK got reminds me of when they got Wargreymon & Metalgarurumon using the light arrows in the original series, both power-ups caused by their sibling’s holy power.#Digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/ZWAENqn5Z2 — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) April 12, 2020

“This is Bonkers”

bro wtf the new Digimon Adventure reboot is fucking crazy,

2nd ep they fail to defeat diaboromon 2.0 and now a missile is gonna hit tokyo AND THEY WENT STRAIGHT TO FUCKING OMNIMON? man this is bonkers pic.twitter.com/vLADkpcMMS — Myka (@FrickinSpirals) April 12, 2020

2020 is Wild

It is the year 2000. I play a shitload of Final Fantasy VII, then watch Digimon. Omnimon is hype as fuck.



It is the year 2020. I play a shitload of Final Fantasy VII, then watch Digimon. Omnimon is hype as fuck. — Final Grantasy VII Remake (@gplowe92) April 12, 2020

A ‘Huh’ Moment

Also, what?

They just jumped from Champion, skipped Ultimate and went straight to Mega hella fast!



Granted, it’s Omnimon so COOOL, but still a bit of a “huh” moment#Digimon 02 pic.twitter.com/gRlaor5zZV — NEIDHARDT (@yorunohato) April 12, 2020

“This is Not a Real Show Anymore”

Digimon Adventure 2020 has Omnimon in the second episode…with none of the emotional weight of his original appearance just to check that nostalgia box. Should have named it Digimon Heroes after DB, because this is not a real show anymore. It’s a joke. — Cody T. (@cctay75) April 13, 2020

Is this Too Fast?