Digimon’s Scariest Episode Resurfaces in Time for Halloween

Right in time for Halloween, one of the biggest anime franchises around has found a way to revisit one of the scariest episodes of their series. The Digimon franchise has taken the opportunity to take a look back at one of the most terrifying installments of the series, Digimon Adventure. The series, which followed a group of “chosen children” called the DigiDestined, is still thought of as the most popular anime series that was created for the digital monster franchise. Which monstrous entry into the Digimon world do you believe is the scariest?

Crunchyroll shared the new look into the terrifying episode, “The Arrival Of Skullgreymon” on their Official Twitter Account which featured an introduction into a massive, bony digital monster that looked closer to a creation straight out of the mind of Todd McFarlane than the usual Digimon fare:

Videos by ComicBook.com

FEATURE: Remembering The Creepy Episode Of Digimon That Changed Everything 💀 More: https://t.co/w9TWHrqudE pic.twitter.com/4vPaLIhIui — Crunchyroll @ Demon School 😈 (@Crunchyroll) October 29, 2019

The character introduced here, SkullGreyMon, came about thanks to the Digi-Destined member Tai, who was obsessed with amplifying his Agumon’s power. In an attempt to force Agumon into evolving, with a part of his plan being force feeding the poor digital monster at a constant clip, things take a horrible turn. Instead of evolving into a controllable, powerful monster, the tiny dinosaur evolved into this terrible monstrosity and nearly destroyed the child protagonists.

What do you think of the design of SkullGreyMon? What is the scariest digital monster to you? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and digital monsters!

The Digimon franchise is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, which also includes a new film project, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.