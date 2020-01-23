Digimon Shares Preview of Mysterious New Digivice

Digimon fans know a thing or three about the Digital World. Ever since the series debuted, audiences were taken into a world where technology thrived in a way we’ve never seen. Of course, Tai and the gang have gotten used to it by now, but that doesn’t mean they cannot be surprised. In fact, it seems the DigiDestined will be taken for a loop soon, and it is all thanks to a Digivice.

Over on Twitter, Digimon fans spotted an announcement regarding a brand-new Digivice. The toy, which brings part of Digimon’s tech to life, is unlike any fans have seen before. While collectors have their fair share of Digivices, this upcoming merch has a unique color and texture to it.

“A new Digivice toy for Last Evolution,” Twitter user JP_Exelsior shared with fans.

“This Digivice is related to the Last Evolution, but what this means?? What is the mean of this golden color and cracks?? What kind of Digimon is Eosmon??”

CSA – Digivice – Last Evolution!! A new Digivice toy for Last Evolution!! This Digivice is related to the Last Evolution, but what this means?? What is the mean of this golden color and cracks?? What kind of Digimon is Eosmon??#Digimon pic.twitter.com/sTYItG3aBZ — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) January 22, 2020

As you can see above, the Digivice looks unusual from the start. Its overall form and shape look fine, but its gold color is unique. In the past, Digimon has shown off golden-hued Digivices, but this one is way more vibrant. It also has some cracks around the casing, leading fans to wonder if this Digivice might be one that alters the connection humans have with the Digital World.

For now, fans will have to wait and find out. Pre-sales for this Digivice are live, but its origins are not public. Those details will all come courtesy of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution which debuts in Japan shortly.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.