Digimon Composer Releases Movie Soundtrack For Free

Digimon Adventure's new anime series has given us the opportunity to see a brand new take on the Digi-Destined, with the reboot re-telling what is arguably the most popular anime series in the franchise, but the composer of the first movie's soundtrack has announced that the soundtrack for the film has been released for Digi-fans to listen to for free! With Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna releasing earlier this year and giving us another story from the "original" Digi-Destined, this is definitely a soundtrack that many fans will jump at the chance to revisit considering the reception to the franchise as a whole!

Digimon: Digital Monsters has been a series that has introduced some of the most interesting monsters in the world of anime, with the Digimon Adventure anime series giving us the opportunity to see how the monsters work side by side with young heroes that are looking to save both the real world and the digital one. In the first feature length of the franchise, the Digi-Destined were joined by the following iteration, bringing together two generations that were the only hope of saving both the real and digital worlds from an existential threat!

Twitter User With The Will shared that the composer of the first film of the series, Udi Harpaz, has released the entirety of the musical score for the movie, giving fans the opportunity to relive some of the best tunes that the Digimon franchise has created within its decades long history:

Composer Udi Harpaz has uploaded most of the musical score for Digimon the Movie. Various songs from the film were also used in the TV show, so this is a riches of previously unreleased Digimon music. More at WtW- https://t.co/MkvVDKZWBX pic.twitter.com/mm02TshSRp — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) November 7, 2020

The current anime series of Digimon: Adventure continues to follow the exploits of the Digi-Destined, albeit with entirely new adventures and a new art style introducing the most popular characters of the franchise to a new generation. With Digimon continuing to stay popular with new anime episodes and new video game entries, expect many more visits to this unique digital world in the future!

Will you be revisiting the soundtrack for the first Digimon movie? What is your favorite track from the Digi-verse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of digital monsters!