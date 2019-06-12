DC Comics Artist Shares Stunning Digimon Artwork

If you were into anime growing up, there is a pretty good chance you have heard of Digimon. The classic series was one of several which hit it big in the United States during the 1990s. Nowadays, the franchise is on the up, and it seems Digimon lingers hard with fans who grew up on the series.

Just ask Gabriel Picolo about it. After all, the comic artist just paid homage to Digimon, and fans have never been happier to see the crew.

Taking to Twitter, Picolo surprised fans with his own take on the DigiDestined crew. The artwork, which can be seen below, bares the simple caption “Summer 1999” and digs into a nature-friendly vibe.

As you can see, Tai is seen sitting on a log as the DigiDestined crew crowd around a campfire log. The character is joined by a napping Augmon, and the rest of the crew can be seen doing there thing. From Matt and T.K. to Patamon, fans can see their favorite leads in this colorful drawing with ease.

“Tell me about your digimon faves,” Picolo asked fans. “I used to love matt when I first watched it but growing up izzy became my favorite.”

Clearly, Picolo has plenty of love for these character and Digimon. Each piece of this sketch proves the artist holds special place in his heart for the franchise. The artwork also allow fans to imagine what a pure comic book aesthetic would do for Digimon as Picolo takes the DigiDestined out of their manga style. Having worked on Teen Titans: Raven, the Digimon crew have narrowed their degrees of separation to Starfire, and fans would be happy to see Picolo pen a crossover between the series.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.