New Digimon Anime Reveals First Details

Digimon has revealed the first details for its next big anime series, Digimon Ghost Game. Reports springing up earlier this year suggested that we would get some kind of new Digimon anime series project following the end of the Digimon Adventure reboot series, and while many had hoped it would be a sequel to the reboot, Toei Animation has now confirmed that this will actually be a brand new anime project instead. While Digimon Adventure 02 will still be getting a new take thanks to the next major feature film project now in development, this new TV series is a dramatic departure.

Announced during DigiFes 2021, Toei Animation will be branching out with both a new Digimon Adventure 02 movie and a new TV series, Digimon Ghost Game. The announcement revealed the first teaser visual for the series, and a closer look at one of the Digimon partners, Gammamon. That's not all either as new details given on the series' official website and first merchadise reveals, the names of the new cast of characters has been revealed as well. Check out the teaser visual below:

Along with teasing a new series focusing on "holograms" and "ghosts," Digimon Ghost Game teases that the main trio we see in the visual are (from left to right) Ruri and Angoramon, Hiro and Gammamon, and Seishiro and Jellymon. These naming details had been revealed on the first merchandise releasing for the upcoming series (which are variants of the Vital Bracelet now in Japan), but unfortunately the release date or production staff information is still being kept a mystery as of this writing.

With Digimon Adventure's reboot series now in the midst of its final arc and ending in just a few weeks from now, there's a good chance we'll get to find out more about the next project in this franchise with a new set of DigiDestined.