Digimon Star Hopes to Return for Anime’s ‘Last Evolution’ Film

Digimon has been busy as of late with its anime. A few years back, the series got started with its nostalgic return to the original DigiDestined with the Adventure Tri films. When the movie series wrapped, Toei Animation confirmed a new movie was in the works titled Last Evolution, but few details have been shared about the movie.

Of course, fans of the anime immediately began wondering if the movie would get an English dub. Taking to Twitter, one of them asked the star of Digimon‘s dub whether they will return for Last Evolution, and Joshua Seth said he would answer the call should it come.

Seth, the actor who voices Taichi in the dub, told fans he will always play the Digimon lead so long as he’s asked.

I will always voice Tai on #Digimon *if* I am asked. But that’s not up to me. The only reason I even knew they were recording Tri was because the fans on social media told me. As of now, no one from the studio has asked me, but I’m hoping that they will. There’s still time.✌️❤️🎤 https://t.co/MrgrglpAWC — Joshua Seth (@joshuaseth) October 14, 2019

While fans did appreciate the update, some admit they are concerned about the studio’s absence. If anyone were going to know about an English dub of Last Evolution, fans felt it would be Seth, so his lack information is a bit upsetting. However, fans shouldn’t be too worried at the moment. Currently, Last Evolution is still in production overseas with a Japanese release set for 2020. Digimon‘s dub has lots of time to get its schedule straight, so here’s to hoping Seth and his co-stars get a call before long!

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.