Disney Turns Your Favorite Villains into Anime Heartthrobs in New Game

If there is one thing anime is good at, it is creating idols. Over the last ten years, dozens upon dozens of shows have gone live which dip into idol culture. From acting to singing, these leads can do it all, and Disney Japan has tapped into that magic at last. After all, a game is live abroad which turns your favorite Disney villains into idols who will make your heart beat on double time.

For those unaware, Disney Japan teamed up with Aniplex to create a mobile game called Twisted Wonderland. The title, which dropped earlier this year, has more than a dozen characters designed by Lana Toboso who created Black Butler. Nowadays, artwork from this game has traveled to U.S. fans with little context, and it has Disney fans geeking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, netizens are not sure how to process all these beefy Disney hunks. While the characters are not exact duplicates of iconic villains like Hades, each baddie is inspired by Disney greats. Take for example Malleus Draconia; The powerful character is clearly based on Maleficent a la Sleeping Beauty, and he is just one of many. There are other characters inspired by The Lion King, Hercules, Alice in Wonderland, and plenty more.

For those wanting to test this game out for yourself, you need to reign in your wishes. Currently, Twisted Wonderland is only in Japanese and available overseas. While fans have started to translate the game’s content in English online, Disney has yet to announce any plans to bring this title stateside. But after checking out the slides below, you may join the growing group of fans asking Disney to localize Twisted Wonderland ASAP.

So, what do you make of this Disney mobile game? Should Twisted Wonderland come to the U.S. app store? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Iconic

LOOK HOW PRETTY ARE HIS EYES!!!!!!!!! FASHION ICON!!!!!!!!!!!#twistedwonderland pic.twitter.com/jDBBBP1G1O — しんす @ sassy af (@synssu_) August 8, 2019

Doesn’t He?

Hades has no right being this fucking hot #TwistedWonderland pic.twitter.com/P7WVj6BvAt — Despresso Espresso ☕ (@NikolasGlass) July 25, 2019

Circle of Life

Research, Huh?

I need to know how can I play Disney『Twisted Wonderland』? It’s for research purposes #ヘラクレス#ツイステ pic.twitter.com/fJncOkr3si — Pray for Kyoani (@kimata014) July 26, 2019

Who Are They?!

twisted wonderland characters also voiced by some hypmic seiyuus pic.twitter.com/JO2cA5BExW — 🎲dora🎲 (@luckydaisu) August 10, 2019

G O R G E O U S

uh. so i finally had a look at the characters in twisted wonderland and why has no one been speaking about h i m. he’s so fucking pretty. pic.twitter.com/dYwWvchTd6 — ★ chelsea ★ (@spaceangelz_) August 8, 2019

All You Need To Know

hey i know nothing about this disney twisted wonderland thing but i just know that These are sexy pic.twitter.com/rU8eJ4I0We — big useless ichiro (@jakurais) August 8, 2019

Preach