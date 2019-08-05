Dr. Stone Shares New Season One Poster

Dr. Stone‘s anime adaptation is currently heating up screens as part of the Summer 2019 anime season, and now that Senku has gone beyond his first intense confrontation with the powerful Tsukasa, fans are wondering just how the rest of the anime’s first season will be shaking out. With a whole stone world on the horizon, there’s plenty of new characters still needing to make their debut.

Teasing the new cast of characters coming over the rest of the season, Dr. Stone shared a crisp new key visual for the anime featuring Senku and the new allies fans will meet living in this stone world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New & Exhilarating Dr. STONE Key Visual introduces exciting new characters! pic.twitter.com/Wb1d266vgB — Dr. STONE (@DrStone_EN) August 5, 2019

The extended cast of characters for the series also mark when the series really opens up. After Senku parts ways with Taiju and Yuzuriha, he allies himself with a few curious individuals on his path toward rebooting civilization with science. The first order for the series is listed at 24 episodes, so there will be plenty of time to introduce each of these newbies one by one.

These new characters also bring new cast members to the anime and include Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone, and has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Dr. Stone can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”