Dr. Stone Artist Shares Heart-Wrenching Message on Social Media Following Recent Controversy

Dr. Stone’s anime adaptation is preparing to come to an end next year, following in the footsteps of the manga that released its final chapter in 2022. While the manga’s artist Boichi has moved on from the story of Senku, the mangaka is still making headlines, though not for the reason that many might expect. Recently, the artist announced that they will no longer share art on the social media platform, X, as a result of new terms and conditions pushed by the site formerly known as Twitter. Needless to say, as can be seen from Boichi’s recent statement, this was no easy decision to make.

On December 24th, the Dr. Stone artist stated the following when it came to their decision to never post art on X again, “As many of you may already know, this decision comes from the newly updated feature on X. For the time being, I will pause the publication of my comics and illustrations on X. I want to be clear: I do not fear AI. In fact, I believe in its future and the possibilities it may bring. However, I cannot accept my works being used, learned from, or exploited without my consent or proper compensation. I care deeply about X. Together with my Canadian friend—who helps translate my words into English and shares with me the voices and stories of fans from overseas—we have worked hard to build something meaningful here. This place has given us precious experiences and memories. I simply will not be posting my art works here for the time being. Please enjoy my comics and illustrations on Instagram.”

Boichi Takes a Stand

TMS Entertainment

Following the initial decision to leave X behind in the art department, Boichi admitted that he hasn’t been able to ‘eat properly,’ as sharing his art on the platform has been a big part of his career, “Ever since posting on X after the 24th, I haven’t been able to eat properly at all. The depth of how much my friends supported me—helping with translations, adding text, sharing news on X—that effort feels like it’s vanished into thin air, as if it never existed, and that cuts deep into the core of my heart. My SNS comic *Sunday’s Sugar Glider* has only about 55 pages posted on X, but in reality, I’ve drawn 140 pages over this past year. I believed in it. I believed X was the one and only place where I could share this work with readers around the world and enjoy it together.”

Boichi’s statement continues, “Watching that place crumble feels like my chest is being torn apart. But what stabs at my heart the most is the cry that echoes over and over in my mind. Long ago, I witnessed myself and my fellow Korean cartoonists—innocent people—being taken, attacked, and humiliated. I saw firsthand what happened to their lives and dreams. I’ve lived through it in my own life as well. Those wounds still bleed even after decades. They will never heal—not until the day I die. They will continue to bleed until the very last moment of my life. And now, I have to watch the people I love—the creators—endure the same suffering. I have to watch them give up drawing and leave the world of comics behind. It’s happening all over the world right now.”

