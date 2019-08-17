Dr. Stone is Coming to Toonami

Dr. Stone has quickly become one of the major standout series of the Summer 2019 anime season as this Weekly Shonen Jump anime adaptation has stood out from the other releases for its major focus on science and technological advancements. For its blend of real world science and the fantastical nature of its stone world setting, the series has already garnered a dedicated fan following. That following is about to get even bigger with one of the biggest anime platforms out there.

Toonami’s had a strong string of new additions to its line-up, and now it will be further boosted by Dr. Stone, which is currently scheduled to premiere on Adult Swim with the Saturday, August 24th airing at 12:00 AM EST.

The new Toonami line-up has beefed up its schedule with an additional 30 minutes with this newest addition, too, and now the block will be ending at 4:30 AM EST rather than 4:00 AM EST like before. The new Toonami schedule kicking in August 24th is as follows (in EST) according to its official Facebook page:

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – gen:LOCK

12:00 AM – Dr. Stone

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Lupin the Third Part 5

1:30 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin

4:00 AM – My Hero Academia

For those unfamiliar, Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone, and has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Dr. Stone can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow alongside its run on Toonami. The series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”