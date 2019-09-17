Learn More About Dr. Stone in Crunchyroll’s Newly Released Documentary

Dr. Stone is one of the most popular summer animes this season, creating a premise that focuses on intellectual strategies against physical ideals when attempting to create a new society. With most of humanity frozen in stone, and those who have been released aiming to create an all new civilization, Senku, the titular Dr. Stone, is attempting to re-brand the world by both releasing humanity from its stone prison and re-create the technology that has been lost. If you are a fan of this brand new world, Crunchyroll has you covered with a new documentary that takes an insider’s look into the creation of the franchise.

Crunchyroll released the documentary via their Official Twitter Account, promoting their twenty five minute documentary that explores the world of Dr. Stone and how the massively popular anime franchise managed to become the series it is today:

Creating an anime… how exhilarating! Go behind the scenes with the brains behind the Dr. STONE anime!! ⚗️ Watch: https://t.co/H6y6I7AqQI pic.twitter.com/lPpwAP4ckg — Dr. STONE (@DrStone_EN) September 13, 2019

The documentary itself dissects how the anime was brought to life from the manga franchise, which originally premiered in Weekly Shonen Jump back in the year 2017. With a team of animators and creative minds behind the wheel of the franchise, it’s no wonder that this look into a world that is frozen in time has become one of the most popular around.

With the most recent story arc bringing Senku and company into contact with a brand new civilization that seemingly has prospered in this stone world, will Dr. Stone’s way of life manage to prevail over the villainous ideals of Tsukasa?

Will you be watching this new Dr. Stone documentary from Crunchyroll? How have you felt about the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and stone worlds!

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”