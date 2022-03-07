Dr. Stone’s Final Chapter Has Fans Crossing Their Fingers for More

Dr. Stone has come to an end, and readers are still reeling from its epic conclusion. After five years in publication, the hit series gave peace to its heroes while teasing an all-new adventure for them should they want. Dr. Stone may have more life left thanks to its anime, but for now, it seems the series is ready to close the cover on its manga. And of course, fans are feeling all sorts of emotional in the face of its farewell.

As you can see below, netizens are speaking out about the finale, and it seems the consensus is good. The manga’s five-year mission ends with Senku and Taiju in a place few ever saw coming. While some are questioning its rushed ending, others are simply happy to see heroes like Senku living their best lives in this finale. So really, that is all we can wish for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there is still more to come for Dr. Stone as the franchise has yet to wrap things up entirely. The manga is over, but the anime still has more to release. Not only is a special joining the Dr. Stone anime this year, but season three is slated to drop in 2023. You can catch up on seasons one and two over on Crunchyroll right now. And if you need more info on the sci-fi series, you can find its official synopsis below:

READ MORE: Dr. Stone Has Officially End Its Manga: Read | Dr. Stone Creator Shares New Message Following Manga’s Finale

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

What do you make of Dr. Stone‘s big finale? Are you sad to see the manga end…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

A Wild, Wacky Ride

After 5 years, DR. STONE called it a career today. While later story arcs got a bit unwieldy and I'm still not 100 on the conclusion, at its best this was a wacky, charming, supremely unique series in JUMP that captured the humanity of science perfectly. pic.twitter.com/C4Pr49Q7Sf — Yami ReiRei, JK (@LossThief) March 6, 2022

First and Final

https://twitter.com/Brandonio42/status/1500494469212389385?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Source of Inspiration

What a journey. I remember checking out this series before S1 even started on some fanslations site. This story means so much to me, the optimism and capability of man Dr. Stone shows us inspires and reminds me what it means to be alive, to be human. Thank you Inagaki and Boichi pic.twitter.com/dw15ItrHqQ — Spicy 🌸 (@SpicyOFA) March 6, 2022

The Journey Continues

Dr.Stone finally ends. It's one of those ending that the journey continues even after all said and done. I find it fits because science never ends despite the idea of a time machine is ridiculous. I think this is a solid ending pic.twitter.com/dgv0CVjxuI — Thunder Scary (Day1 Bachibro) (@ThunderTheDevil) March 6, 2022

We’re Excited!

// z = 232 spoilers



After that amazing story, how can we not be?



Thanks, Dr. Stone. pic.twitter.com/Bim3fmDXtH — Kei || send me ANGST (@okei_in_the_bg) March 6, 2022

Free and Effective

https://twitter.com/dailyukyoo/status/1500499952388222978?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Million Thanks

Thank you for your hard work over the past 5 years. Thank you for your wonderful story. I love the story, love the characters, love the art style. Thank you for creating this manga.🥳💗🥼🥬#ドクターストーン #DrSTONE #DrSTONE232 pic.twitter.com/iWa1nvPJHX — Jaoaonblue 🏳️‍🌈🩵 (@JAOAONBLUE) March 6, 2022

Hard to Say Goodbye