New Dr. Stone Science Future Trailer Hypes Final Season

There isn’t any other anime franchise quite like Dr. Stone. The scientific anime series is one that presents its main character, Senku, with quite the predicament as humanity finds itself locked in stone prisons. The reasoning behind why humans have been trapped inside of stone has been the biggest mystery of the anime adaptation to date but the final season is promising to dive deep into what happened. Next year, Dr. Stone: Science Future will arrive and TMS Entertainment has a new trailer, poster, and cast additions to get fans hyped for Senku’s final journey on the small screen.

Dr. Stone’s anime story takes place thousands of years following mankind being individually placed inside of stone casing. The scariest part of this initial imprisonment is the fact that Senku and everyone else on the planet was concious during the lengthy time period. Thanks to a stroke of luck, Senku and his best friend Taiju are able to escape and go about trying to both free humanity and create a new society based in science. Unfortunately, the duo find themselves struggling with villains that see a very different future from their own while Senku begins to understand that the world he now inhabits is far different from what he initially expected.

Dr. Stone: The Science Future Unveiled

Dr. Stone’s final season is attempting to follow in the footsteps of the manga, which was brought to a close by writer Riichiro Inagaki and artist Boichi in 2022. Anime fans can expect the last outing for Senku and Taiju to arrive in January of next year though a specific date has yet to be revealed for the Science Future. As of the writing of this article, the creative team has not hinted at the idea that Dr. Stone will return with a sequel series, which makes sense considering the ending is quite a definitive one.

Dr. Stone’s New Villains

What’s a good anime story without villains to hassle its heroes? While Senku has taken on some major threats in the history of Dr. Stone, the protagonist has two new major threats on the way in the forms of Dr. Xeno and Stanley Snyder. The former is a dark reflection of Senku, as Xeno is one of the main scientists in the “Kingdom of Science” and the latter is a more physical threat who is more than willing to get their hands dirty. Xeno will be voiced by Kenji Nojima (One Piece, Pokemon Horizons) and Snyder will be voiced by Koji Yusa (Blue Exorcist, Mob Psycho 100).

In preparation for their roles, both Nojima and Yusa had some thoughts, with the voice of Xeno kicking things off, “I will be playing the role of Dr. Zeno in the anime “Dr. Stone”. Wow, it’s been a while! I’m happy to be playing such a cool villain! I think you’ll be curious to see how he will relate to the main character, Senku. I hope you enjoy Dr. Zeno in the anime as well as the original work. Please look forward to it!”

On the flip side, Nojima was confident in Stanley’s role in the final season of Dr. Stone, “I’m going to be playing the role of Stanley Snyder. He’s a very capable guy, so I feel a lot of pressure. However, I’m also worried about the role, wondering if it’s okay for him to smoke so much. But you don’t have to worry. You can rest assured if you leave it to him. Look forward to it!”

