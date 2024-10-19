Dr. Stone Science Future Trailer Teases the Final Season’s Debut: Watch

Dr. Stone is gearing up to return for the anime’s fourth and final season, and Dr. Stone Science Future has revealed the first look at its new episodes as it sets its release schedule for its final episodes. Dr. Stone Science Future was officially announced to be in the works shortly after the third season of the TV anime wrapped up its end, but the real surprise in the announcement was that it was also going to serve as the final season for the series overall. With Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original Dr. Stone manga ending some time ago, there’s really not that much left before it ends though.

Dr. Stone Science Future is the fourth and final season of the anime. It will begin airing some time in January 2025 as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule. The new season will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits, and has confirmed that it’s going to have a rather lengthy run before it all ends too. You can check out the first look at Dr. Stone’s final anime season below with a special teaser trailer that shows how far Senku Ishigami and the Kingdom of Science have come thus far.

What to Know for Dr. Stone’s Final Season

Dr. Stone Science Future will kick off its final run in January 2025, and has been confirmed to run for three full cours of episodes. There will be breaks in between each of the cours, however, so it’s likely the final season will officially end some time in 2026. Each cour of an anime release lasts about 12-13 episodes, and corresponds to a seasonal anime schedule. That means that following the end of the first cour in the Spring, the anime will take off the Spring and maybe return in the Summer or Fall 2025 anime release windows for its second cour and Winter or Spring 2026 for its final wave of episodes.

So while the fourth season of Dr. Stone is going to be the final one, there will be enough episodes to tackle everything left to adapt from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga release. It initially was surprising to find out that the anime would ending after four seasons considering how much was still left after the end of the third season (seeing as how the final “antagonist” has yet to appear in the anime), but this length of episodes teases there’s room for everything to make it to screen before it all comes to an end.

TMS Entertainment

How Does Dr. Stone End?

With the end of Dr. Stone Episode 57 in the third season, Dr. Stone’s TV anime took the first steps into the Truth of the Petrification Saga. This saga picks up after Senku and the others tracked down the source of the original petrification, and thus need to head to the former United States of America to farm enough corn to make revival fluid that could bring back everyone on Earth. It’s part of Senku’s grand plan to make advancements in this new stone world, and the first step on actually bringing it all to an end.

This final arc makes up the final 90 plus chapters of Dr. Stone‘s original manga as Senku and the others’ trip around the world introduces new allies and foes, and kicks off the desire to eventually make their way to space despite the technology seemingly being nowhere near the level it used to be. But that’s part of what makes this final half of the series all the more exciting, and will surely be just as big for anime fans when it finally gets there.