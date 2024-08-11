Dr. Stone: Science Future Drops Official Poster

Dr. Stone is gearing up for its final outing. In 2025, the world will get to see Senku return to the screen with the fourth and final season of Dr. Stone. Now, we have been given a new look at the series, and we have a special Dr. Stone poster to thank for the preview.

As you can see below, Dr. Stone: Science Future has posted its new key visual. The art brings Senku to life against a starry night, and he is not alone. The prodigy is standing next to a younger version of himself. With this new season on the horizon, Senku is getting ready to bring his journey to an end, so you can bet the scientist will have a lot to look back on when he returns to the small screen.

Clearly, Dr. Stone is ready to wrap its anime run, and its final season will be a lengthy one. The show confirmed recently that season four will consist of three cours. As for the rest of the anime, it is pretty easy to catch up on Dr. Stone. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. Plus, its manga is overseen by the team at Viz Media. Creators Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi oversaw the sci-fi series between 2017 and 2022. So if you want to know more about Dr. Stone, you can read its official synopsis below:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind-to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”

What do you make of this latest look at Dr. Stone? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!