Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil Sweeps Anime Voice Actor Awards

Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, and the stars of each of these series swept a special set of awards honoring anime's voice actors overseas! 2022 was one of the strongest years for new anime releases in recent memory, and it was throughout the entire year too. Starting from the Winter 2023 anime schedule and carrying it all the way to the end of the year in the Fall, fans got to see all kinds of great releases anchored by the likes of Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, and many more major anime projects that took over the world in their own ways.

The 17th Seiyuu Awards honoring the work of anime's biggest voice actors in Japan took place this past weekend, and saw some big winners that should immediately be familiar to fans who watched any anime last year. This year saw actors from Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, My Dress-Up Darling and many more take wins in some notable categories with a bright future ahead for each of these releases:

What's Coming Next for Spy x Family Season 2

Taking awards for Lead Voice Actor were Chika Anzai (who performed Chisato Nishikigi in Lycoris Recoil), Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger in Spy x Family) and Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger in Spy x Family). Tanezaki also won for Supporting Voice Actor (likely for her roles in either My Dress-Up Darling and Mob Psycho 100 Season 3), and it just goes to show just how big both of these anime were last year. It's why when asking about Season 2, Spy x Family fans are eager to see what's next.

There was a lot in Season 1 to look forward to with Anya, Spy x Family still has even bigger things planned with Season 2 of the series. Confirmed to be in the works for a release overseas later this year, Spy x Family is also planning a new feature film release. As for Lycoris Recoil, a new anime project is now in the works for a future release but has yet to detail exactly what this new project will be. If you wanted to check out either anime, both Spy x Family and Lycoris Recoil are now streaming on Crunchyroll.

How do you feel about Spy x Family and Lycoris Recoil's big wins? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!