Dr. Stone Finally Explains Who the Mystery Villain Really is

Dr. Stone has finally revealed the true identity of the Why-Man, the major villain of the series that started it all! As Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s series continued to explore the world and reveal new technologies in the Stone World, the major mystery of who petrified them in the first place started to become far more clear. It was figured out that the source of the petrification came from someone who Senku Ishigami and the others labeled as the “Why-Man,” and who had been hiding out on the moon. Now the series has revealed who this villain really is with the newest chapter of the manga.

The final arc of the series saw the Earth’s people ban together to test several rockets until one was successful enough to make the trip out to space. With Senku, Kohaku, Stanley, and Ryusui boarding the rocket to the moon, the previous chapter had dropped the major tease that they were finally able to confront the Why-Man directly. While fans had their theories about who this villain could really be, the newest chapter of the series revealed their identity in such a way that fans probably didn’t guess who it is.

Chapter 228 of the series picks up from the manga’s previous cliffhanger as Senku and the others spotted a patch of Medusa devices on the moon, and after being contacted by Why-Man’s voice over their comms device, Senku reveals that the true identity of the Why-Man is actually the Medusa devices themselves. These mysterious machines have bonded together to form the villain itself. Now it’s a matter of seeing just how they can communicate with this technology.

Senku realizes that the Medusas are valuing their own survival, and are a sort of technological parasite that is able to develop themselves even further by pushing intelligent life to develop. Just like they did with Senku in the Stone World, their use of petrification seems to be in order to spur the Medusas technological development as well. It’s why Senku offers more diamond batteries to help their survival and keep the Earth safe, but soon the Medusas will reveal their own thoughts as to why they did all of this in the first place.

