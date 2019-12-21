Dr. Stone Season 2 Debuts First Poster

Dr. Stone recently wrapped up on its successful first season, and thankfully it wasn’t long before we found out that the series would be coming back for a second season. Confirming the new season right after the finale aired, Dr. Stone Season 2 is gearing up to adapt the Stone Wars arc — which pits Senku’s Kingdom of Science against the Tsukasa Empire. It’s going to be a return to the tense mind games between Senku and Tsukasa, but this time it’s going to be far more intense as Tsukasa is genuinely kill Senku for good.

There’s no longer going to be a sense of honor to it like their first confrontation, so Senku’s going to have to gear up in some pretty advanced ways in order to get a leg up on his fiercer, and much stronger opponent. While there is no release window for Season 2 just yet, the official Twitter account for the series shared a fun sneak peek at it with a new poster.

The final episode of the series revealed that Senku is ready for the inevitable war against Tsukasa as Winter comes to an end. But now that his “cell phone” has been completed, it’s time to kick into the next phase of his grand plan with Taiju and Yuzuriha as the battle with Tsukasa comes in Season 2!

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”