10 Times the Demon Slayer Anime Was Better Than the Manga

The Demon Slayer anime is pretty faithful to Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, but where it diverges, it’s often an improvement. While the manga occasionally offers more context through its dialogue and descriptions, the anime’s action and emotional beats hit so much harder. Those elements translate better on-screen, especially with Ufotable pouring so much effort into the series’ production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Demon Slayer‘s animation and performances allow already-strong moments to be even more memorable — whether they’re high-stakes climaxes, heart-wrenching losses, or well-placed comic relief. In some instances, the mere act of animating a scene makes it better. In others, the Demon Slayer anime adds details that build on its best moments. And these instances are prime examples of the adaptation improving on the best-selling manga.

10) Tanjiro & Nezuko’s First Encounter With Giyu

The opening of Demon Slayer‘s anime unfolds the same as in the manga, but the adaptation conveys the characters’ emotions better — particularly when Tanjiro and Nezuko run into Giyu. Due to a solid voice performance from Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro’s desperation to save his sister really hits home. Nezuko’s attempts to protect her brother, even as she struggles with the temptations of now being a demon, are also really compelling on-screen. The whole encounter unfolds quickly in the manga. However, the anime goes slowly enough to capture the full weight of what’s happening and endear us to everyone involved.

9) Inosuke’s Introduction

Image courtesy of Ufotable

Inosuke is hilarious in both versions of Demon Slayer, but the anime really allows the character to shine. Inosuke’s over-the-top attitude comes across much clearer on-screen, especially with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka giving such a great performance. The line delivery is spot on, and it makes Inosuke laugh-out-loud hilarious from the moment he’s introduced. Because of how he’s portrayed on-screen, Inosuke’s introduction is better in the anime. We’re immediately shown he’s an asset in a fight, and we’re made to laugh at his combative nature, which creates a dynamic with Tanjiro and Zenitsu that only gets better over time.

8) Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui

The Demon Slayer anime is especially skilled when it comes to adapting fight sequences. And one of the earliest examples is when Tanjiro and Nezuko go up against Rui. The animation is well done, but it’s the emotional impact of this fight that makes it a standout. The anime places a heavier focus on Nezuko and Tanjiro’s love for one another, and everything from the music to the voice performances highlight the power of their bond. This makes it all the more satisfying when Nezuko finally taps into her Blood Demon Art to save her brother. Witnessing her use that power — and seeing Tanjiro’s breathing techniques in action — make this a gripping fight to watch rather than read.

7) Rengoku vs. Azaka

Speaking of blending action and emotion, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train‘s showdown between Rengoku and Akaza is a standout in the manga and anime. However, it’s just a bit better in the latter. Since it’s made for the big screen, the visuals are absolutely stunning. The animation takes this fight from good to great, making it more gripping than its manga counterpart. And the voice performances and music fully capture the stakes and urgency. They also make it more devastating when Rengoku becomes one of Demon Slayer‘s most pivotal losses. The anime is able to grapple with that better, too, conveying the characters’ full range of emotions during and after this fight.

6) Tengen vs. Gyutaro

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

One of Demon Slayer‘s best action sequences — perhaps the best one before Infinity Castle — is when Tanjiro and Tengen take on Gyutaro. From the moment Gyutaro arrives during the Entertainment District Arc, there’s a sense of dread and foreboding. The anime does an incredible job of making him as eerie and intimidating as he needs to be, more so than the source material. And its portrayal of the fight against him is a spectacle in every way. The animation is impressive, the acting is solid, and the action is balanced well with the flashbacks and emotional beats. This fight works in the manga, but it’s a true marvel in the anime.

5) Nezuko Surviving the Sunlight

Nezuko being exposed to sunlight in the Swordsmith Village Arc is an emotional and surprising moment in both the manga and anime. Both make it seem like she’ll die sacrificing herself so that Tanjiro can save someone else — and both deliver the twist that she’s the first demon who can actually survive the sun. The anime makes the possibility of her death that much more heart-wrenching, though, as it works in a montage of touching moments between her and Tanjiro. It’s nearly impossible to watch this sequence with dry eyes, and viewers will find themselves immensely relieved when she’s perfectly fine. The manga takes us on a similar emotional roller coaster, but it simply doesn’t hit as hard.

4) Muzan’s Arrival at the Ubuyashiki Mansion

Thanks to the Demon Slayer anime, Muzan Kibutsuji’s arrival at the Ubuyashiki Mansion has become a meme. The villain’s lengthy walk as he approaches is iconic, and his entrance is not nearly as dramatic in the manga. The anime gives the villain more flare, and it conveys his ruthlessness and confidence by showing how casual he is. The animation and the background music make this moment so much better, and those are elements the manga can’t benefit from. They help make this a perfect segue into Demon Slayer‘s final story arcs.

3) The Demon Slayer Corps Falling Into the Infinity Castle

ufotable

The members of Demon Slayer Corps fall into Muzan’s Infinity Castle at the end of the Swordsmith Village arc. And whether you’re looking at the final moments of Demon Slayer Season 3 or the opening of the Infinity Castle movie, the anime gives their arrival far more fanfare than the manga. Yes, readers will be intrigued when they hit this moment in the source material, as it’s obvious that something big is happening. However, the way it’s animated and scored in the anime amps up the tension dramatically. It’s a surefire way to keep the momentum going and get viewers hyped up for the final chapters. It’s an effect it’s impossible to achieve with the manga.

2) Shinobu vs. Doma

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

It’s obvious by now that most of Demon Slayer‘s big fights are great in the manga and even better on-screen. That’s true of Shinobu’s showdown with Doma in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which the anime also improves upon — and in this case, it goes beyond the differences in medium. The anime draws out Shinobu’s conflict with Upper Rank Two, presumably to make it more suitable for the big screen. It pays off, taking an emotional turning point of the Infinity Castle arc and making it more suspenseful and powerful. The manga flies through this more quickly, making it harder to savor Shinobu’s final moments.

1) Tanjiro & Giyu vs. Akaza

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

With most of Demon Slayer‘s epic fights faring even better on-screen, it’s no surprise that Infinity Castle‘s showdown between Tanjiro, Giyu, and Akaza is a step up from the manga. That’s not to say the original version isn’t gripping and well-drawn. However, it being the climax of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie prompted Ufotable to go all out. The choreography and animation reflect that, as do the incredible voice performances. The action is mesmerizing to watch, and it benefits from the attention given to Akaza’s tragic backstory. The anime digs in deeper than the manga, and despite the criticisms of Infinity Castle‘s flashbacks, the expansion works in its favor.

Which Demon Slayer moments do you think are better in the anime? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!