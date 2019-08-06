Dr. Stone’s Staff Shares Anime’s Must Have Moment

Dr. Stone‘s anime adaptation is currently going strong as part of the heating up Summer 2019 anime season, and it has already made a big impression among fans for its focus on science rather than the traditional action that fans have come to expect from Weekly Shonen Jump adaptations. It turns out that highlighting the science was one of the big things from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga that the anime’s staff wanted to absolutely nail in their own way.

Speaking during Anime Expo 2019, the producer behind the anime Shusuke Katagiri and the editor of the original manga series, Hiroyuki Honda, revealed that getting the science from the original series exactly right in the anime was the “must have” feature for the adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Shusuke Katagiri explained, “One element that we’re trying to be faithful to the manga is the science and technology part, because even in the manga we actually have a scientific advisor to make sure that everything is correct, so that once you turn into anime you’re going to add color, and you’re going to add movements and you’re going to add sounds, so you’re going to be adding all sorts of elements and we have to make sure that everything is still scientifically correct. And they did a really good job of it.”

While Katagiri was focused on how the science of the series was translated well into the anime, Hiroyuki Honda was impressed with how its lead, Senku, was brought to life, “Weekly Shonen Jump is very known to have a lot of very charismatic heroes that are very cool and awesome and like the predecessors we have Senku who is very sexy in voice and movement, so I think they did a really good job of animating yet another cool Shonen Jump hero.”

Dr. Stone can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and has since been one of the biggest hits of the Summer. As it begins to pick up steam for the rest of the first season, fans are definitely curious where else this anime will go.

Crunchyroll officially describes the series as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”