Dr. Stone’s New Village Arc Teased In Trailer

It looks like the “Stone World” of Senku and Taiju is about to get a lot bigger. A new trailer released for the series is teasing that the upcoming “Village Arc” is going to introduce a huge new cast of supporting characters to add to the list of denizens of the franchise Dr. Stone. While Senku and his best friend Taiju managed to awake due to some fortuitous, lucky circumstances, it seems that dozens of other folks have also benefited from being released from their “stone prisons”. While fans of the manga will obviously be familiar with the folks appearing in this recent trailer, the teaser is introducing a big new cast for fans of the anime to sink their teeth into.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 shared the trailer hinting at the upcoming arc, albeit without English subtitles, that shows off a huge new cast of characters for Senku to figure out using his vastly “superior” scientific skills:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Senku, Taiju, and the recently revived Yuzuriha have had their hands full in attempting to fight against the inclinations of the insanely powerful Tsukasa, a high school student who believes that adults, should they too be revived, will undo any potential for creating a new, better world from what was left behind. While Senku and company are attempting to re-create society to how it was, Tsukasa clearly has different ideas in mind and is taking any measures necessary to fulfill his new dream.

Obviously, with a slew of new characters introduced, it should be interesting to see which sides they decide to take between the good “doctor” and his muscle bound rival. Since a few of the characters teased here are adults, if not elderly adults, we’re pretty confident in knowing which side they’d choose.

What do you think of this new trailer teasing the “Village Arc”? How have you been enjoying Dr. Stone so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Stone World!

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”