Toei Releases Impressive Dragon Ball Profits for 2019 Fiscal Year

Dragon Ball Super might be quiet on the anime front these days, but the series isn’t done racking up cash. Over in Japan, Toei Animation is enjoying all the fruits of Goku’s recent successes, and there are lots to sample.

In fact, Toei Company earned some insane money off Dragon Ball in the last quarter, and the totals are far and beyond anything Goku has yielded before.

According to a recent report released by Toei Company, its fiscal results for the last year are in, and they are big. Between April 2018 and March 2019, domestic licensing of Dragon Ball brought the company 8.55 billion yen. Overseas film sales came in at a whopping 3.52 billion yen, and the biggest total of all came through overseas licensing.

After all, Toei Company earned 7.88 billion yen from overseas licensing, and Dragon Ball Super has not been doling out new episodes for more than a year at this point.

Looking at the chart above, fans can see how far ahead Dragon Ball is in earnings compared to other popular Toei Company titles. For domestic licensing, Dragon Ball‘s biggest competitor is One Piece followed by Pretty Cure and Sailor Moon. As for overseas, those fees are feeding into One Piece and Saint Seiya.

Still, one truth continues to ring true, and that has to do with Dragon Ball‘s earnings. With a total of 19.9 billion yen on the table, there are few things the Saiyan race cannot afford, and fans are hoping this means Toei Animation will bring back Dragon Ball for a new anime outing before too long.

