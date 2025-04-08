Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator Shares Special Shunji Family Children Crossover

The Shiunji Family Children has officially made its debut as part of the new wave of anime premiering for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the original creator behind it has dropped a special crossover with Rent-a-Girlfriend to help celebrate. Rent-a-Girlfriend has been taking over screens for the last few years as fans have gotten to see a wild new kind of romantic comedy, but that’s far from the only (and far from the wildest) romantic series that creator Reiji Miyajima is currently working on. With a new anime now making its debut this Spring, fans are about to be fully introduced to The Shiunji Family Children.

The Shiunji Family Children has a much wilder central concept than even Rent-a-Girlfriend, and soon fans will get to see why now that the anime is making its wide debut this Spring. But to help celebrate the new anime’s debut, series creator Reiji Miyajima has brought both its heroines and Rent-a-Girlfriend‘s heroine line up together for some special new crossover art shared with fans on social media. You can check out the resulting crossover below as both franchises ready to take over the anime world.

Kodansha / Hakusensha

What Is The Shiunji Family Children?

The Shiunji Family Children stars the titular Shiunji Family that soon finds out that they are not actually blood related. It then turns out that each of the sisters in the family have some budding romantic feelings for their brother, Arata, and they soon need to navigate all of this with the fact that they no longer have their blood ties holding them back. The anime’s about to bring the series to a wilder world of popularity soon too as its being produced with animation from studio Doga Kobo, which was behind both Oshi no Ko and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

The Shiunji Family Children is now airing its new episodes through the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan. Ryoki Kamitsubo will be directing the new anime for Doga Kobo with Noboru Kimura handling the scripts, Miki Muto designing the characters, and Akki, Ginnojo Hoshi and Shota Horie composing the music. The voice cast for the anime currently includes Yuichiro Umehara as Arata Shinji, Chika Anzai as Banri Shiunji, Mariko Kono as Seiha Shiunji, Rie Takahashi as Oka Shiunji, Hana Hishikawa as Minami Shiunji, Kana Ichinose as Kotono Shiunji, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion Shiunji, and Masaki Terasoma as Karame Shiunji.

Kodansha / Hakusensha

What’s Next for Rent-a-Girlfriend?

But this won’t be the only anime for Reiji Miyajima’s franchises coming our way soon. Rent-a-Girlfriend is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime series, and is currently slated to make its debut some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. A concrete release date for the new season has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, however. What has been revealed is that Kazuomi Kogi will be returning from the first two seasons of the anime to direct Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 for TMS Entertainment (replacing the third season director, Shin’ya Une).

Mitsutaka Hirota will be returning to handle the composition for the series, Kanna Hirayama will be returning to handle the character designs, and Kenichi Maeyamada will be composing the music for the anime once more. The voice cast from the first three seasons are all set to return for their respective roles once more, so it’s going to be a big year for fans of Miyajima’s franchises with one big hit after another.