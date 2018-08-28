‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Line Drops First Majin Buu Shoe Photos

Anime fans may not be able to power up like Majin Buu, but they’ll be able to walk in his shoes soon. Thanks to Adidas, the Dragon Ball Z character is getting a glow up, and fans can get their first look at the shoes now.

If you’re wanting to buy these kicks, you’re going to need to save up some serious Zeni.

Thanks to Sneaker Bar Detroit, several images of Adidas’ Dragon Ball Z shoes have gone live. As you can see below, these new photos reveal the Majin Buu shoes from the collection, and they look real pretty in pink.

The shoes, which borrow the Kamanda design, are covered in a soft pink fabric that matches Majin Buu’s skin. The heels featured a version of the Majin mark, and fans are happy to see it there and not on Vegeta again.

As for the tongue, fans will notice a nice homage on its underside. The shoes shout out Mr. Satan on the tongue since the fighter becomes close friends with Mr. Buu in the anime. In fact, the two characters live together by the time Dragon Ball Super rolls around, and the pair are as close as ever.

Right now, these sleek shoes are set to hit Adidas fans this fall. The kicks should be on sale this October at select retailers and through the brand’s website. Right now, reports indicate the shoes will cost a whopping 130 dollars, so fans may need to win a World’s Martial Arts Tournament to pay for the pricey sneakers.

Of course, Majin Buu isn’t the only character getting a set of shoes. Son Goku will be getting his own pair of sneakers along with Vegeta and Gohan. Cell is also set to get a pair of sneakers, and Freeza will round out the villainous trio with a pair of his own shoes.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during Toonami every Saturday evening at 9:30 p.m or every weekday. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

