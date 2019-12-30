Dragon Ball Fan Gives Android 21 the Best Cosplay Yet

Dragon Ball has more androids than you realize. Over the years, the franchise has championed Android 18 and her brother above the rest, but plenty more have been made. When you look at the entire franchise, you might get confused over the androids, but it hard to mistake the series’ latest debut. After all, Android 21 is rather special, and the character just got its best cosplay yet ahead of the new year.

Taking to Instagram, a user giu_hellsing put up a photo of their impressive Dragon Ball FighterZ look. The post, which went live ahead of the holiday season, shows off an almost one-to-one replica of Android 21 in real life.

“Who’s your fave Dragon Ball char? Mine is Android 18, but I couldn’t resist to 21 as well,” the fan shared online. “This cosplay seems very easy, but paint myself with scleras it’s not an easy thing haha, but for sure, I loved the hair style!!!”

As you can see above, the cosplay uses a long grey-silver wig that suits Android 21 perfectly. It had all the body and style needed to pull off the look. The cosplayer is also wearing black-red contacts which show off the android’s devilish side, and it proves how far giu_hellsing will go to complete a look.

The Dragon Ball costume itself is rather simple. A tight black bandeau is used as well as baggy white pants with a gold belt. When paired with some black gloves, the cosplay is wraps up. That is, so long as you have already painted yourself pink from head to toe.

