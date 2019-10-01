Dragon Ball Cosplayer Gives Zarbon’s a Wicked Genderbent Makeover

Dragon Ball Z fans will remember the Freeza Force with fond memories and to say otherwise would be nonsense. Sure, the crazed villain liked to keep attention on himself, but Freeza did rope in some powerful allies to fight his wars. If the Ginyu Squad was busy, then fans were happy to see Zarbon step in for the iconic group. Now, one fan has decided to give the green-skinned warrior a total makeover, and fans admit they’re into the genderbent redo.

Over on Instagram, fans were treated to a look at Zarbon’s female counter all thanks to Violet Cosplayer. The anime fan decided to give their best go at Zarbon with a genderbent twist, and the look makes the Freeza Force legend look rather regal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the cosplay totally remakes Zarbon from head to toe. It goes without saying that the fighter’s outfit has been overhauled with a tailored chest plate and bikini-cut bottoms. With blue thigh highs on, the outfit completes itself with a long blue cape and shoulder armor.

Of course, Zarbon would not be complete without their green skin and blue hair. This genderbent look gives Zarbon a bit more flair with their hair, and fans are beyond impressed with how good the style looks in this photo.

For fans who have let Zarbon slip from their mind, they shouldn’t too upset. The character made their debut in Dragon Ball Z during the Freeza saga as he helped his boss search for the Namekian Dragon Balls. Most recently, Zarbon was featured in a Dragon Ball Super flashback both in the TV series and its first film. Now, this cosplay has fans wanting to see Zarbon again as it has reinvigorated their love for the rather proud villain.

Do you like this version of Zarbon…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.