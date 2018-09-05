‘Dragon Ball’ Animator Pays Special Tribute To Gohan

Dragon Ball has plenty of fan-favorite fighters, but it would be unwise to think Goku tops that list for all fans. With guys like Vegeta and Piccolo out there, it’s easy to back a character outside of Goku, and it seems one animator is doing just that with Gohan.

Over on Twitter, a popular animator on Dragon Ball hit fans with a special homage to Gohan. Yuya Takahashi posted a black-and-white sketch of the Saiyan, and it shows off his various iterations.

As you can see above, all your favorite throwback takes on Gohan are shown in this sketch. To the bottom left, fans can find a tiny version of Gohan first seen in Dragon Ball Z, and the sketch just above the cute kid shows Gohan just a bit older.

To the right, fans can see older versions of Gohan, and he looks understandably intense. The bottom right image sees Gohan wearing one of his most infamous outfits, and it’s bolstered by his Super Saiyan 2 look above. Finally, Takahashi tried his hand at Ultimate Gohan, and the sleek sketch shows off Gohan at peak strength.

Sadly, there are no images of Gohan here a la Dragon Ball Super. While the hero does tap into his Ultimate form in the latest anime, Goku spends much of his time off the battlefield. As a husband and father, Gohan hangs his uniform in Dragon Ball Super to embrace his scholarly dreams. But, when threats land themselves on Earth, Gohan can’t help but power up when called upon.

Funimation will be bringing the franchise’s latest film to theaters in the United States in January, and you can check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, which iteration of Gohan is your favorite?