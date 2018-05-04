‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Shares Sketch Of A Mysterious Saiyan

When it comes to Dragon Ball, you can never have too many Saiyans. Over the years, the heralded series has debuted plenty members of the warrior race. Dragon Ball Super went so far as to bring in a whole new world of them, and there could be more lurking around. After all, the illustrator behind Dragon Ball Super did share some artwork a Saiyan he worked on awhile back, and no one has seen this guy before.

Just, don’t go thinking you will see him again anytime soon.

Over on Twitter, Toyotaro pulled out a piece of Dragon Ball history for fans to look at. The artist posted a drawing he did of an unnamed Saiyan, and the character is pretty easy to pick out from his brethren. After all, his short hair definitely helps him stick out.

“I found this Saiyan while looking through my image folder,” Toyotaro captioned the drawing. “I haven’t got a clue when or why I drew him. He looks like a figurine without any accessories.”

The figurine that Toyotaro is referring to seems to be those used for art. The blank figures artist use to do still life work don’t have any features either. Yes, this sketch does give the Saiyan a facial expression, but his buzzcut definitely lacks the personality fans attribute to Saiyan hairdos. However, this short cut isn’t bad by any means, and fans are wondering if there will come a time Goku decides to shave his hair like this.

Do you like how this Saiyan looks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

