Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Reveals Best ‘Dragon Ball’ Figure Yet

Dragon Ball has countless collectibles under its banner, and the franchise has yet to slow its roll. In a few months, Son Goku will return to theaters for an outing and surely churn out all sorts of merchandise. But, if Dragon Ball GT is more your speed, Banpresto has got your back. After all, the company has revealed one of its next collectibles, and it is all about that Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta hype.

Recently, Branpresto gave fans a first look at its new SSJ4 Gogeta figure. As you can see below, the visual has the fused Saiyan at full power, and it turns out the figure is part of a special collaboration.

Banpresto teamed up with Ichiban Kuji and Dokkan Battle for this special piece. So far, there is no word on when this figure will hit shelves or what its retail price will be. However, fans are hoping it will ship out before next spring rolls around.

For collectors, this special Gogeta piece will be a must-have part of their horde. They will also want to keep a close eye on Dragon Ball Super: Broly as the film near its release as its big merchandising pull will pop out some stellar pieces. So far, high-end figures for Broly’s rebooted character have been announced, but he will not be the only one getting such a treatment. Bardock needs join the list alongside Dragon Ball‘s usual heroes, and if Gogeta does make an appearance in the film, the fusion’s canon debut would surely get one as well.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”