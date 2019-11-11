Dragon Ball Gets Epic Makeover From One-Punch Man Artist

Dragon Ball Super has been a major player in helping anime achieve worldwide mainstream status in the last few years, but it certainly isn’t the only popular anime to help move the culture forward. Other major anime series have broken out to become popular on a global scale – be Naruto/Boruto, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, or… One-Punch Man! The adventures of Saitama and his world of professional heroes and fearsome monsters enjoyed a long-awaited second season run in 2019, and now the worlds of Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man are colliding in this epic sketch from One-Punch Man artist, YusukeMurata!

Check out that Murata artwork below, which was given a vibrant splash of color by Allan Wade at DeviantART:

As you can see above, Murata really does manage to transport the world of Dragon Ball into the style of One-Punch Man, with this sketch. It isn’t the first time (or even tenth) that Murata has dipped his pen into some Dragon Ball ink: we’ve seen plenty of examples of Murata-brand Dragon Ball art over the last few years – and its a practice the artist has been indulging in even before his mangaka fame. However, in the case of this sketch, the color boost by Allan Wade makes all the difference in the world – so much so that (unlike so many amatuer colorings of professional manga art) Wade deserves credit and recognition for how great of a coloring job he did here. If he’s looking to get some work in the manga and/or anime fields, this is a audition.

Right now, fans are clamoring for that next Dragon Ball Super anime, and one of the biggest things they want to see from the next series is a significant stylistic shift in the animation. Naohiro Shintani’s work on the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie’s animation gave fans a taste of just how great that change could be – inspiration only further hammered home by artwork like the sketch above.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.