Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuji More Powerful Than Gojo After 68 Years?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! One year after the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga following new characters 68 years after the Culling Game. The series reveals the heartbreaking fate Yuji Itadori had to endure for consuming the Death Paintings in order to become more powerful. He has stopped aging and still has over 300 years left to live. He is forced to witness his friends grow old and die while time stands still for him as he is consumed by the regret of not fulfilling his grandfather’s dying wish. He has also grown much more powerful over the decades, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that he is the most powerful character in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga is currently in its final stretch, since it’s supposed to be a short series running for around six months. Yuji has shown only a glimpse of his powers, and it’s clear to see how terrifyingly powerful he has become. But does this mean he is stronger than Satoru Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer from his era?

Yuji Is Stronger Than Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In terms of raw power and cursed energy, it’s a safe bet to place Yuji above Gojo. He has already shown the true potential of the Blood Manipulation Technique with precise control and devastating powers. Additionally, Yuji has long since learned how to use Sukuna’s Cursed Technique, since his body already remembered how to use it when he was a vessel. In the latest Chapter 22, he stopped Mahito from using Domain Expansion and destroyed the villain with one of the most powerful attacks in the series.

Mahito can expand his domain in 0.2 seconds, while Gojo can do that in less than 0.2 seconds, and Sukuna takes only a fraction of a second. Since Yuji can stop Mahito’s domain with ease, there’s nothing stopping him from doing the same to Gojo. A sorcerer like Gojo is only born every few centuries, but even he was no match against Ryomen Sukuna, someone whose powers Yuji possesses now. There’s always one problem with comparing any character’s powers with Gojo, and that’s Infinity, which makes him untouchable. However, Yuji is an exception since he might have the means to bypass his late sensei’s Infinity.

While Sukuna needed Mahoraga’s help, there’s no denying the King of Curses could’ve easily killed Gojo with his own powers. No one other than Sukuna could even hope to touch Gojo in a fight. Since Yuji is not only one of Gojo’s most beloved students but also someone with the same powers as the King of Curses, although Gojo always wanted his students, including Yuji, to surpass him, he probably never expected it would happen in the worst-case scenario.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





