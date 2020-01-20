Vegeta Actor Chris Sabat Pays Tribute to Dragon Ball’s Late Narrator Brice Armstrong

The Dragon Ball franchise lost a true icon today, as Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z English Dub narrator Brice Armstrong passed away. Naturally, there’s been an outpouring of condolences and remembrances as the Dragon Ball fandom reacts to Armstrong’s death. But as always, the reactions that get the most attention are those from a celebrities colleagues and co-workers. Now veteran Dragon Ball Dub actor Christopher Sabat has released a statement regarding the death of Brice Armstrong – words that every Dragon Ball fan will want to read.

Here’s Christopher Sabat’s statement on the death of Brice Armstrong, via the Mary Collins Agency, which represents both Sabat and Armstrong:

“Christopher Sabat, a Mary Collins Agency voice actor and founder of Okratron 5000, worked with and directed Brice often. ‘Brice was the kindest, funniest person I’ve ever known. He was always humble, never in a bad mood–not the attitude you’d expect from such an industry legend.’”

That’s the kind of heartfelt-yet-professional statement that Dragon Ball fans love to hear from Sabat, and a fitting eulogy that Armstrong may have liked.

Comicbook.com reached out for more information on Brice Armstrong’s passing, and got the following information:

“ComicBook.com can confirm Armstrong passed away on January 10 from natural causes. At this time, there is no word on memorial services for the actor, but fans are paying tribute to Armstrong the best way they know how. If you were to search the actor online, you will see memorials pop up by the second, and they come from fans wanting to thank the actor for bringing Dragon Ball into their lives.”

If you’re wondering why there’s such a big reaction to the loss: Brice Armstrong is synonymous with the Dragon Ball franchise, going back to the original series, as well Dragon Ball Z, which made the series a breakthrough international hit. He hung in there, even doing the Dragon Ball GT series as well as many different installments of the Dragon Ball video games. He’s best known as voicing the narrator of each episode, but also voiced one major character (Captain Ginyu) and a handful of other bit characters.

Needless to say, Dragon Ball cast members are feeling that loss as hard as fans are.

