‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s How Jason Momoa Could Look As Broly

If you want to rile up anime fans, there is one sure way to get them going and it only requires one to mention live-action Dragon Ball. After Hollywood jaded fans with its botched film years ago, Goku has kept away from the industry, but anime is becoming a bigger focus for studios these days. And, thanks to one artist, fans think they’ve found a solid casting choice for Goku’s most powerful foe.

After all, playing Broly would not be an easy task, but a new poster proves Json Momoa has what it takes.

Over on Instagram, an artist known as BossLogic got fans buzzing when he revealed his live-action take on Broly. As you can see below, a fan-poster of his envisions the Aquaman actor as a Saiyan, and the concept piece looks pretty sick.

“Playing around in PS today on [Jason Momoa] Broly,” the artist captioned the image. “I have not seen the dude beardless in ages. PS if you are going to add Broly in a movie, final form needs to be CGI like Hulk.”

As fans can see, Momoa’s mock-up is channeling Broly before the legendary Super Saiyan goes berserk. The shirtless piece shows the actor has the abs needed to pull off Broly, and BossLogic dolled the actor up with anime accessories. Glowing with green energy, Momoa looks ready to pummel everyone from Vegeta to Paragus, and fans do admit this concept artwork has given them faith in live-action Dragon Ball.

Of course, there are no plans out at the moment for another Dragon Ball go-around. These days, the franchise is sticking close to its anime roots, and Momoa has a busy schedule of his own. The actor is preparing to bring Aquaman out for his first solo film this month. So, for now, it seems this concept artwork is going to be just that.

The next time fans will see Broly, it will be in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The upcoming film is slated to go public in Japan this December before Funimation brings it to the U.S. in January. You can check out the feature’s synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”