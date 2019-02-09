‘Dragon Ball Z’ Villains Take the Spotlight in this Incredible Street Art

Can you think of a time where Cell, Kid Buu, and Freeza were all on the same side in Dragon Ball Z? Sure, they were all villains, but they never really overlapped in the franchise in any significant way. Well, now, they really are all on the same side… of a building. In some amazing street art.

You can check out the incredible street art in the Facebook post embedded below:

While it’s unclear exactly where this is, according to Vida Loca Tattoo Shop, it’s located near Bragança, Portugal. It appears to be some kind of abandoned shell of a building. The above Facebook post, which is from late January, credits two different artists for the work, one of which at least is also a tattoo artist.

The art itself is pretty incredible. If you’re not zoomed in on any particular part, it could almost be a series of screenshots from Dragon Ball Z episodes composited together. If you do zoom in, however, it’s pretty clear that this is paint on the side of a building, especially because the textures directly underneath are nothing less than obvious.

