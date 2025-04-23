Aang: The Last Airbender Movie to Share First Look Soon (But There’s a Catch)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back to theaters with a brand new feature film, and some lucky fans will be able to check out the first look at Aang: The Last Airbender very soon. Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially kicked off the 20th anniversary of the original animated series’ debut, and it’s going all out with a huge number of new projects. This includes a brand new feature film that will be following up on the events of the original series and revisiting Aang at a much later point in his life that was only teased during the events of The Legend of Korra sequel.

Officially now titled Aang: The Last Airbender, Paramount Animation will be showcasing the first look at the new feature film (according to an update from The Hollywood Reporter) as part of their offerings for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival taking place from June 8-15. It’s yet to be revealed exactly when fans will get to see more about the film, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on for those who are going to be lucky enough to be in attendance.

What Is Aang: The Last Airbender?

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, Aang: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on January 30th, 2026. It has yet to be revealed what fans can expect from this new story overseen by Avatar Studios, but it will be taking place sometime in between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to follow a much older Aang than seen in the original series. In fact, Eric Nam has been cast in the role of the now adult Aang, and he leads a very notable voice cast for the coming film.

Aang: The Last Airbender will also star the likes of Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Román Zaragoza, but it has yet to be confirmed what roles they will be serving in the new film. So it’s not yet known whether or not they are going to be allies or foes. It’s the same for the rest of Aang’s main gang either as while Aang has been recast, it’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not the rest of the original animated series’ cast will return for the older versions of their characters in the new movies.

What’s Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

This movie is not the only thing in the works for Avatar: The Last Airbender for Avatar Studios either as there’s a brand new sequel series on the way. Avatar: Seven Havens has been officially announced to be a brand new animated series taking place after The Legend of Korra in the official timeline. It will be featuring a brand new Avatar after Korra’s time has passed, and will be a completely 2D animated series with 26 episodes in total told across two different Book entries.

Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko return from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as series creators and executive producers alongside Ethan Spaulding as executive producer and Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer. The release date for the new sequel series has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, nor has there been any details about its voice cast who will be bringing it all to life. But with all of these new projects now in the works, it’s going to be a great time to be a fan of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

