My Hero Academia Unveils New Look for Upcoming Spring Release

While My Hero Academia‘s anime adaptation is barreling toward its finale, the franchise has been preparing for the ending with some incredible new merchandise, including a brand-new art book slated to release during June 2025. The cover is absolutely stunning, featuring a full color illustration of Deku split between his normal design and his costume from the Vigilante arc from the anime and manga. The typesetting for the book’s title also features a collage of illustrations by Horikoshi that showcase his growth as an artist over the course of the series’ run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s unclear when the art book will be releasing in English, it will officially hit Japanese bookstore shelves beginning on June 4th. The release is timed perfectly, as the official guidebook for My Hero Academia Season 7, as well as Part 1 of Season 7’s Blu-ray collection will be releasing throughout the month of May. Plus, there’s no better time to be hyping up the grand finale of the main series’ finale now that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has begun to pick up steam among anime fans during the Spring 2025 anime season – and with Season 8 set to air in October.

My Hero Academia Ultra Artworks Cover.



The artbook releases on June 4th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/HqaNMpZv2f — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 21, 2025

My Hero Academia Has Solidified Its Place as One of the Greats

My Hero Academia has, without a doubt, become one of Shonen Jump magazine’s greatest flagship titles in years, smashing global sales records with well over 100 million copies in circulation. Aside from its impressive sales, the franchise has been a hit with critics, too. Honya Club, an online bookstore in Japan, held their annual Nationwide Bookstore Employees’ Recommended Comics in 2015, with My Hero Academia ultimately ranking second. Additionally, the manga has consistently ranked in Media Factory’s Book of the Year poll held through their Da Vinci Magazine imprint. The praise doesn’t end with Japanese fandoms, though, as My Hero Academia has become a phenomenon among Western anime fans as well. In the United States, the franchise has consistently appeared on the New York Times Best Sellers list for manga, and has had several volumes pop up on Publisher’s Weekly.

It makes sense why My Hero Academia has hit so well with audiences. Even taking away all the flashy, colorful shonen action that the series is known for, My Hero Academia tells an inspiring zero to hero story that’s hard not to love. Deku, the series’ protagonist, is initially introduced as a fanboy who observes and admires heroes from the sidelines, and depsite not being born with a Quirk, is still ready to jump in at a moment’s notice to try and save someone who, at that point in time, doesn’t even treat him as a friend. While he is inevitably rewarded by getting his own Quirk from his idol, Deku never once behaves as though he’s better than anyone else, and even if he gets teased for having a tender heart, is always ready and willing to connect with those around him – villains included. While some of its themes can be on the nose, a story that focuses on delivering a truly passionate, pure take on the superhero genre is extremely commendable.

Source: Shonen Jump News on X (Formerly Twitter)



