Oshi no Ko Stars to Join May Event to Hype Season 3 

Oshi no Ko fans, get ready. If you’ve been waiting impatiently for updates on Season 3 of the hit show, you’re in luck. The show’s stars are teaming up to make a splash at one of Japan’s biggest subculture festivals: Machi★Asobi Vol. 28, happening on May 10th and 11th in Tokushima. The much-anticipated festival was postponed for years due to the pandemic and other logistical challenges so fans couldn’t be more excited.

According to a recent announcement from the official Oshi no Ko X account, two of the cast members will be taking part in a special event during Machi★Asobi Vol. 28. The announcement also mentions that there will be a special edition of the story of Oshi no Ko in Tokushima, which will be streamed on YouTube. Naturally, fans are already speculating, could we finally get a teaser for Season 3? You can check out the original tweet posted below.

Machi★Asobi Is Back and So Is Oshi no Ko

Machi★Asobi is finally back in full swing after years. The iconic anime and pop culture festival had been previously scaled down during the pandemic from 2020 to 2021 and faced postponements in both Spring and Fall 2024 due to logistical challenges. Known as a hotspot for fan interactions, exclusive panels, cosplay, and sneak peeks of upcoming series, Machi★Asobi has long been a must-visit event for anime and manga fans.

To warm fans up for the event, a livestream event titled “Oshi no Ko Story: Traveling Edition in Tokushima” has been started on YouTube. It is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 10th, and will feature none other than Takeo Otsuka, the voice of Aqua, and Yurie Igoma, the voice of Ruby. From what we know so far, it will not be some big reveal party, but more of a relaxed talk session where the voice actors discuss the series and their experiences, share insights about their characters, and maybe even drop a few hints about what’s to come in Season 3.

But What About Season 3?

Here’s what we do know: Aka Akasaka’s Oshi no Ko’s Season 3 is officially in the works and set to be released in 2026. We’re still waiting on a trailer or release date, but the hype is already off the charts. And thanks to the YouTube livestream description, we’ve gotten a sneak peek of what’s ahead, and it sounds like it’s going to hit harder than ever.

We’re picking up the story about half a year after the release of “POP IN 2,” and a lot has changed. MEMcho’s hustle is finally paying off, with B-Komachi on the verge of blowing up. But while Aqua and Akane are leveling up in their careers, Kana’s losing her spark, and Ruby is rising through the ranks of the entertainment world with one clear goal in mind: uncovering the truth behind Ai and Goro’s deaths, even if it means using lies to do it.

What Can Fans Expect at the Event?

While the exact details of the Oshi no Ko segment aren’t out yet, here’s what typically happens at these types of anime festival appearances:

Live panels with the cast

Behind-the-scenes stories

Q&As

Cosplay meetups

Limited edition merchandise

Music performances

Maybe even a teaser drop (fingers crossed)

Even without a big announcement, the energy of being surrounded by fellow fans and hearing from the voices behind the characters is more than enough reason to tune in or show up.

Can’t Make It to Tokushima? No Worries!

The good news is, the Oshi no Ko team knows the fandom isn’t just in Japan. Between the YouTube livestream and active social media updates, they’re making sure that even if you can’t be at Machi★Asobi in person, you’re not missing out on anything. So if you’re not flying out to Tokushima anytime soon, just keep your eyes on their official X account and the event’s site. Big or small, something cool is definitely coming.