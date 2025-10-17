Dragon Ball Announces 40th Anniversary Event (Hinting at Several Major Reveals)

Following the disappointing news that Dragon Ball wouldn’t be a part of this year’s Jump Festa, the legendary shonen franchise has released good news for fans. Next year, the anime series forged by creator Akira Toriyama is preparing to celebrate forty years of hard-hitting scenes in a big way. Announcing a new event that is planning to discuss the series’ future, speculation has begun when it comes to whether we’ll see Dragon Ball Super return or if new projects will be created in the same vein as Dragon Ball Daima. Luckily, we have all the details about this anniversary extravaganza.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball’s 40th Anniversary event will take place on January 25th next year, promising to have two separate panels that will talk about the future of the franchise. While details remain a mystery as to what will be announced, an official website has been revealed that describes the celebration, “The event ‘Dragon Ball Genkida Matsuri‘ wlll be held ot mark the climax of Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary! A huge gathering of new developments and the latest content! We will also be selling pre-sale items! Event information will be released as it becomes available!” Unfortunately, the event itself isn’t confirmed to be streamed worldwide, but we’ll be sure to share the latest details from the event when it lands next year. You can check out more information on the official website by clicking here.

What Will Dragon Ball’s 40th Anniversary Reveal?

Toei Animation

The sky is the limit when it comes to what could be announced in this upcoming event in 2026. To start, Dragon Ball Super still has two major storylines from the manga that have yet to be translated to the screen via the Moro and Granolah the Survivor Arcs. Harboring quite a few chapters, both of these arcs could potentially garner years of stories for the anime adaptation, should they want to spend time focusing on the Z-Fighters following the Tournament of Power, the fight against Broly, and the destruction of Cell Max.

Also on the anime front, there is the possibility of Dragon Ball Daima making a comeback, as the latest television series focusing on Son Goku did leave the door open for a wild new story. Injecting the likes of Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta and Super Saiyan 4 Goku into the main continuity of the shonen franchise, perhaps more elements from the Grand Tour will arrive thanks to the Demon Realm.

There is also the possibility that the Dragon Ball Super manga might be making its long-awaited comeback, as the shonen series has been missing in action for quite some time following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama. While not confirmed, artist Toyotaro might be the one to forge the future of the Z-Fighters, especially with Frieza still bouncing around in the background. Needless to say, there are plenty of avenues for the upcoming event to explore.

What do you think of this upcoming Dragon Ball event? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!