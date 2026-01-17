Dragon Ball Confirms Date & Time for Major Announcements Livestream

Dragon Ball will be hosting a massive livestream where the franchise will be making some big announcements for its future, and has confirmed when fans will be able to tune into the new event. Dragon Ball is currently in the midst of celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original series making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and has a number of projects in various stages of development. But at the same time, there are a few projects that are on hiatus, or on hold, or just have an uncertain future in general.

The “The Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival” is a new event where Shueisha and Toei Animation have teased where they will be making new announcements about the future of the franchise, and that includes new video game projects and more. While the franchise has yet to reveal what kind of announcements fans could look forward to, Toei Animation’s Japanese YouTube channel has confirmed its livestream coming on January 24th with a landing page for it now open.

Dragon Ball Livestream Confirmed for January 24th

Dragon Ball has yet to announce what they are planning to reveal as part of this event, but it’s going to be huge for the franchise’s 40th anniversary. They have already confirmed that there will be some new video game announcements as part of the event, so it likely means that whatever else they might have planned could be surrounding other aspects of the franchise’s various releases like its official anime, manga, and other projects that could be in the works. Any motion on these fronts would be a huge deal for Dragon Ball fans as they have been waiting quite a while to see what could be coming next.

The official manga release has been on hiatus since the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, and left fans on a huge cliffhanger that teased that Black Frieza was now going to be the strongest warrior in the universe. Series artist Toyotaro has revealed to fans that he is interested in potentially continuing the story without Toriyama’s involvement in it all, but Shueisha has yet to reveal any kind of future for the manga despite that. So an announcement in this regard would be a huge deal for fans.

Will Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Return?

One of the new announcements that fans are hoping to see the most as part of this festival, however, is Dragon Ball Super returning for more of the anime. The manga release has continued the story far beyond the end of the Tournament of Power, and that means there is enough material to draw on for a continuation of the adaptation. But at the same time, if the manga does not continue alongside of the anime, then it’s just going to be facing this same problem again at a later date.

There are lots of potential positives and negatives to Dragon Ball Super‘s anime return, but it does mean that there’s also room to explore through other projects like a new Dragon Ball Super film. It could work with a brand new story without having to tie into the ongoing events of the manga, and could buy the franchise more time to develop other new projects in the future. And it would be a great comeback for the anime.

