Dragon Ball’s Biggest 2026 Event Has Major Update For Fans

Anime fans are days away from experiencing the annual event known as Jump Festa, one of the biggest anime gatherings of the year. Routinely seeing Weekly Shonen Jump share big news about some of the publication’s biggest franchises, this year’s spectacle is missing one major entry. While the likes of Bleach, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more will be at Jump Festa, the same can’t be said for the Dragon Ball franchise. Luckily, Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival has been announced for next month, and the shonen series has good news for fans hoping to keep tabs on the future of the Z-Fighters.

The Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival will take place on January 25th, 2026, in Japan, and luckily, Toei Animation is making sure that everyone in the world will be able to see it. Toei has announced that it will live-stream the major Z-Fighter celebration on its YouTube channel. In the past, events like this would simply arrive in Japan and often, reports would need to come in to fill anime fans in on what transpired. Now, Dragon Ball enthusiasts will have the chance to check out the announcements for themselves, though keep in mind, the time difference might have you needing to schedule accordingly to review the live updates.

The Genki Dama Festival Details

Not only will the Genki Dama Festival focus on the future of the shonen franchise, but it will bring together quite a few major players from the world of Dragon Ball. So far, franchise executive producer Akio Iyoku will attend, with songwriter Hironobu Kageyama also planning to make his presence known. On the video game front, Dragon Ball Games General Producer Masayuki Hirano will have something to say during the event, with Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero producer Jun Furutani is also planning to attend. While the pair doesn’t work directly on the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball enthusiasts Victory Uchida and Victory Asada, two wild hosts that routinely work with the franchise, will also be in attendance for hosting duties.

As for what will be revealed during this Festival, it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Many are expecting some major reveals about Dragon Ball’s manga and anime adaptation, and there is plenty of territory for both to explore. Since the passing of Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball’s manga by artist Toyotaro hasn’t stuck to its original schedule, with many months passing without new chapters. On the anime front, we have yet to receive confirmation regarding what’s next for Toei Animation, though fans are both hoping for a Dragon Ball Super comeback and/or a potential second season for Dragon Ball Daima. With Akira Toriyama gone, it appears as though the Z-Fighters still have a bright future ahead of them, so it will be interesting to see what is revealed at next year’s festival.

