Bunny Bulma Comes To Life with This Sleek Dragon Ball Cosplay

Dragon Ball cosplays are easier than ever to find if you know where to look. Between Instagram and Twitter, social media is flooded with anime looks at all times, and some lucky fans see their looks blow up to viral proportions. These days, one well-known Instagrammer experienced that for herself, and it was because she took a stand against anyone shaming her sexier cosplay ventures.

Over on social media, a fan known as niecewaidhofer shared a photo of herself dressed as Bunny Bulma. The outfit is an iconic one from Dragon Ball which often gets turned into risqué cosplays, and the fan has no apologies for the sizzling look.

“Look Ma, I’ve finally made it,” the fan wrote. “For real though, first of all, have you ever actually seen anime…? And second of all are we really gatekeeping cosplay?”

“Not to worry girl, the sacred art of cosplay shall not be tarnished by such smut as I, I just been drunk ordering dragon ball s–t lately.”

It sounds like some fans have been questioning whether this fan needed to be doing such sexy looks, but Waidhofer had no time for such shaming. Instead, she came back stronger than ever with a put-together Dragon Ball piece. With a teal wig and bunny ears on, this Bulma cosplay would make Vegeta blush ten times over, and Waidhofer couldn’t care less about what he (or anyone else) says about it.

