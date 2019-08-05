These Custom Dragon Ball Nike Sneakers Are Worth Wishing For

Dragon Ball is one of those franchises that never seems to fade away. Over the last few years, the series has seen its popularity rise by the day, and fans are doing all they can to hype the anime. For some, this means giving their favorite kicks a makeover, and one fan is showing off their homegrown makeover online.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as /nicksaf1 posted a photo of his white Nike sneakers for fans. However, a little help from his friend turned the kicks into something worthing wishing for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here are my custom DBZ inspired Air Force 1s a friend made for me,” the fan shared.

As you can see above, the white shoes are simple enough. Much of the body has not been altered as the laces and fronts have not been touched. But when you look to the backside, you will see some custom art has been added to these shoes.

One of the shoes has Shenron chilling on the side, and the dragon looks as fierce as ever. Part of his serpentine body takes over the Nike swoosh, and the same can be said for Majin Buu on the other shoe. After all, Buu is seen sending off an energy blast that takes over the shoe’s logo, and it helps blend the custom artwork in seamlessly.

If you are in the market for customized Dragon Ball shoes, there are always merchants available on Instagram or online shops like Etsy willing to help you out. Anyone feeling particularly creative can try doing their own custom stencils, but it would be worth doing a test run on some cheaper shoes first. Nike’s Air Force 1 kicks are not cheap, and Vegeta doesn’t take kindly to any mistakes.

So, would you be down to make your own dream Dragon Ball kicks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.