Dragon Ball Daima: What We Know About the Blue Dragon Balls

It is hard to believe, but this fall will mark the return to Dragon Ball to television. It has been some years since the end of Dragon Ball Super, and while its manga has carried on with Son Goku, anime fans have been left wanting. In October, Dragon Ball Daima will stand up to fill the void left by the Tournament of Power. And thanks to its latest teaser trailer, Dragon Ball Daima has fans obsessing over a new set of Dragon Balls.

After all, it seems like Dragon Ball Daima is going to bring a new kind of relic to life. The latest trailer for the anime shows off a set of blue Dragon Balls, and we’re breaking down what we know about the mysterious items.

After all, this trailer does not mark the first appearance of these Dragon Balls. In fact, the first official nod to blue Dragon Balls dates back to 1996. In the third issue of V-Jump that year, Dragon Ball was gifted a special cover to promote Dragon Ball GT.

The cover, as seen below, features Kid Goku with a blue Dragon Ball. Is seems this design was originally given to the Black Star Dragon Balls from the anime, but Dragon Ball GT altered the designs for television. When the anime launched in February 1996, the Black Star Dragon Balls weren’t blue at all, but it seems that design was saved by the Toei Animation team. Now, the relics are back, and fans are curious whether the Dragon Balls will tie to Dragon Ball GT.

After all, the most recent trailer for Dragon Ball Daima confirmed the anime will be dealing with demons, and the characters seems to wield a different power than ki. Their corrupt energy may be enough to alter the Dragon Balls we know from Earth which could make them blue. Dragon Ball Daima may bring its mini heroes to life using the power of these ‘corrupt’ Dragon Balls, forcing Goku to find them all just like the old days. If this is the case, Dragon Ball Daima will have more in common with Dragon Ball GT than anyone imagined. So for now, we will have to wait until October to see how these blue Dragon Balls tip the scales.

