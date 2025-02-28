Dragon Ball Daima: Do Characters Fuse In The Finale?

Dragon Ball Daima’s grand finale had quite a few surprises. The origin of Super Saiyan 4 was explained, a new Demon King was crowned, and the Z-Fighters finally bid a fond farewell to the Demon Realm. Of course, one major question that many shonen fans had when it came to the twentieth episode of the series. The Join Bugs were introduced earlier in the series as a way for characters to potentially fuse without performing the fusion dance or wearing the Potarra earrings but was the series finale able to incorporate the insects into its story?

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima’s series finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. In this recent episode, anime fans learn that Goku was able to achieve Super Saiyan 4 through training. They learned that Majin Kuu was the new ruler of the Demon Realm after Gomah was defeated. What anime fans didn’t get to see was a fusion that saw any of the Z-Fighters chomping down on Join Bugs to do so. This makes for quite a disappointment as the insects had been touted as a new method for characters to become one, leaving many wondering if this would give us a new Goku/Vegeta fusion or even see classic characters forging new fusions. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as no new fusions arrived in episode twenty.

Will Join Bugs Ever Be Used?

Daima might have ended, but Toei Animation has confirmed in the past that this series is meant to be canon in relation to the overall timeline. With Dragon Ball already hinting at the idea that it will be telling new stories for decades to come, it is entirely possible that both the Demon Realm and the insects that are a part of it, will make an appearance in the future. At present, Dragon Ball Super’s manga has yet to confirm what it has in store for the future but elements from this recent anime could certainly play a part if Toyotaro feels like adding it in.

What makes no Join Bugs being used in the series is how intricate the explanation was for what they did. Rightfully so, many viewers felt like it was only a matter of time until two of the Z-Fighters chomped down on the insects. It was not meant to be and we weren’t able to see any Demon Realm fusions take place.

Of course, the lack of Join Bugs wasn’t the only big disappointment for fans, as Super Saiyan 4’s origin story might have failed to stick the landing. Rather than receiving the transformation from Neva, Goku reveals to Vegeta that he was able to achieve the form thanks to training following his fight against Majin Buu. While Son wasn’t sure if he could pull it off, he did just that while fighting against Gomah, with the elderly Namekian giving him a push to become a Super Saiyan 4 in his mini-body.

