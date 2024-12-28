Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Majin Kuu’s True Power

It’s hard to debate that Vegeta turning Super Saiyan 3 wasn’t the biggest event of the recent Dragon Ball Daima episode, as shonen fans have waited years, if not decades, to see this happen. This doesn’t mean that this is the only major event to happen in the recent twelfth installment of the anime. Dr. Anisu and her Majin creations were able to pull off a big win that you might not have seen coming and there is one villain to thank for this. While Majin Duu was able to show off his power level in the fight against the Tamagami, it was Majin Kuu who proved to be the ultimate victor in this Demon Realm squabble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, episode twelve, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Majin Kuu has been a unique villain and that fact isn’t just because he is a fusion of Majin Buu DNA and a Saibaman. While Kuu attempted to take on a Tamagami himself, he was ultimately unsuccessful but bounced back relatively quickly. In some hilarious moments, Kuu offered his services of going to the store for Dr. Anisu, even running quickly to make sure that his brother Duu would get the necessary chocolate he desired. With the latest fight against the Tamagami, Kuu netted a win thanks to his true power, which doesn’t involve destroying universes or taking down powerful opponents.

Toei Animation

[RELATED: Dragon Ball Daima: Neva’s Abilities Call Back to Iconic Namek Saga Character]

Majin Kuu’s Ultimate Strength

Following the physical fight between the Tamagami and Majin Duu, Dr. Anisu and her Majins ran into a bit of trouble in the recent episode. The Tamagami presented the Demon Realm inhabitants with a math problem that seemed impossible. Throwing countless numbers at Majin Duu and asking him to add them all together, the green villain seemed cooked. Luckily, Majin Kuu demonstrated his true ability in the nick of time.

Majin Buu was never a mental powerhouse, even when he was able to become “Super Buu” and absorb the likes of Piccolo, Gotenks, and Gohan. Majin Kuu however was able to add together all of these numbers, not only proving that he might be the smartest Majin of them all but his speed might be far beyond even the Z-Fighters at this point. In solving the equation, Dr. Anisu has gotten her hands on one of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls and just threw a major monkey wrench into the plans of the Z-Fighters.

The Majins Are Coming

Majin Duu and Majin Kuu appear to be two sides of the same coin, with the former having the brawn and the latter having the brains. Since both are made using the DNA of Majin Buu, the idea that they might be able to fuse to create an all-powerful opponent might be in the cards in Daima’s future.

Want to see what happens to Majin Kuu in Dragon Ball Daima’s future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.