Dragon Ball Daima: Who Is The New Evil Supreme Kai?

The Supreme Kai might not be featured as much in Dragon Ball Super thanks to Goku and company encountering even stronger gods, but that hasn’t stopped the Kaioshin from having a role to play in the shonen franchise. In the newest anime of Akira Toriyama’s franchise, a wild new Kai is introduced in Makaioshin, an evil character that has a grudge when it comes to the Z-Fighters. While Zamasu might have been the resident evil Kai on the block thanks to Dragon Ball Super and its arc, The Goku Black Arc, Makaioshin might give him a run for his money thanks to his fiendish new plot.

Warning. If you have yet to see Dragon Ball Daima’s first episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Makaioshin debuts alongside Gomah, the de facto new ruler of the Demon Realm. Thanks to death of Dabura during the Majin Buu Saga, Gomah is now wearing the crown and the evil Supreme Kai is more than happy to help him achieve his goals. As we’ve seen in the past, each universe has its own Kai and it seems that even the Demon Realm received a Supreme Kai to call its own.

More Than One Kai

While the Demon Realm’s Supreme Kai is a scary enough threat on his own, it just so happens that Makaioshin has a sister. Revealed to be a mad scientist named Dr. Anisu, Degesu’s older sister apparently has plans of her own that fall outside of Gomah’s attention. In the first episode premiere, viewers are informed that Anisu had previously made her way to the Planet Earth though the reasoning behind why the demonic egghead arrived on Earth remains a mystery as of the writing of this article. Considering Dragon Ball has been chock full of evil scientists that have caused headaches for Goku and company, a demonic scientist is one that might up the ante.

The Supreme Kais can be a force to be reckoned with across the board but they still aren’t as powerful as Goku, Vegeta, and many of the other Z-Fighters. Zamasu, for example, was able to become a threat by both jumping into an alternate Goku’s body and making himself immortal. Still, perhaps Makaioshin might be far stronger than many of his brethren thanks to his role as a part of the Demon Realm.

The Supreme Kais’ Daima Roles

If you weren’t aware, the Supreme Kai of Universe 7 is set to play a major role in Dragon Ball Daima’s future. While Son Goku might have been transformed into a child thanks to Gomah’s wish similar to Dragon Ball GT, he won’t be joined by Trunks and Pan like he did in the Grand Tour. Instead, Goku will be traveling the universe with the Supreme Kai and Kibito by his side and considering that Son has been de-powered, he’ll need all the help that he can get.

Dragon Ball Daima will reportedly have around twenty episodes, meaning that there are sure to be some major events and battles that will take place in the new anime. Anime fans are also hoping that Daima might act as a lead-in to Dragon Ball Super’s return as there are still two major arcs from the manga to bring to the small screen. As manga readers wait for the shonen sequel’s return, the future is looking bright for the Z-Fighters across the board.

