Dragon Ball Daima Has a Power Level Problem

The Z-Fighters have come a long way since Goku first ran into Bulma so many years ago and kicked off the Dragon Ball franchise. The one-time toddler has found himself achieving three levels of Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z and then Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super. With Dragon Ball Daima taking place in the bridge between Z and Super, the heroes have been nerfed thanks to being transformed into children by a dark wish. While the latest anime adaptation has had quite a few surprises and thrills in its run, it is also suffering from a severe “power level problem.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start our journey in this article, we need to look back to the original Dragon Ball once again. Even when most characters, heroes and villains alike, had power levels that were around “one hundred,” they were still weapons of mass destruction. Goku as a child and the villainous Piccolo had the ability to destroy entire cities if they wanted to with energy blasts for example, not even needing any transformations to do so. Around the time of the Frieza Saga in Dragon Ball Z, placing numbers on power levels became impossible as characters clearing the millions. Unfortunately, even without numbers dictating Daima’s characters’ strength, many anime fans are questioning what the deal with Goku and Vegeta is at the moment.

Toei Animation

Goku And Vegeta: The Nerfing Continues

So far in Dragon Ball Daima, we’ve seen both Goku and Vegeta transform into Super Saiyan levels one and two, with the Saiyan Prince revealing his Super Saiyan 3 transformation for the first time. These forms allowed the Z-Fighters to defeat two of the three Tamagami, gaining two of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls in the process. Unfortunately, the latest episode of Daima throws power levels for a loop thanks to Gomah’s forces finding the Z-Fighters.

During Dragon Ball Daima’s fifteenth episode, the Z-Fighters find themselves besieged by Gomah’s soldiers, with Vegeta even nearly being killed by an energy blast from one of their guns. Goku and company find themselves hunkered down, fearful of the army and it all seems quite unbelievable. To understand this, we need to dig into the capabilities of the Z-Fighters, even in their new pint-sized bodies.

They’re Still Super Saiyans

Being threatened by guns seems quite ridiculous when you take into consideration the sheer strength that the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo still harbor. While they have been nerfed thanks to both their new bodies and the gravity of the Demon Realm itself, they are still absolute powerhouses. Again, characters that had power levels of around one thousand, like Nappa for example, could destroy entire cities with the flick of a wrist while Vegeta’s earlier days, where he had a power level of 18,000, could destroy entire planets.

The Z-Fighters have to have power levels in the millions in Dragon Ball Daima at least, taking down Tamagami who were able to defeat Dabura. The former Demon Lord was the equivalent of Gohan’s Super Saiyan 2, pointing to the idea that Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo would make mince meat of Gomah’s soldiers. For anime heroes that can move at the speed of light, blow up galaxies by sneezing, and battle the gods, nerfing them to the point wherein they are troubled by normal soldiers is a bit of a stretch.

Want to see what’s up with the Z-Fighters as the shonen anime series marches towards its finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.