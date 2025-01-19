Dragon Ball Daima Final Episode Release Date Accidentally Revealed: What We Know So Far

Dragon Ball Daima accidentally revealed the release date for its final episode, so here’s everything you need to know to be ready for its potential end. Dragon Ball Daima kicked off its run last Fall as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original debut of the late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This new series sends Goku and the others on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm with a brand new story and new characters from Toriyama himself. But fans have been wondering how long it was going to actually last for.

Those behind the scenes have been playing coy about how long of a project Dragon Ball Daima was going to be as it kicked off the second half of its run this year, and some had suspected it was going to be around 20 episodes. It appears that this is the case for it, however, as Hulu accidentally listed that the final episode of the series will be making its streaming premiere on Friday, February 28th. While this has yet to be confirmed by Toei Animation themselves, this would bring it to 20 episodes in total as fans had suspected.

When Is Dragon Ball Daima Going to End?

If this leak holds true, then Dragon Ball Daima will be ending with Episode 20 releasing on Friday, February 28th. This also means it’s going to be a relatively short Dragon Ball project within the anime franchise as a whole. It’s not only much shorter than Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and especially Dragon Ball Super but it’s even shorter than the last spinoff that fans can’t stop comparing it to, Dragon Ball GT. So while Goku and the others are now traveling through the Demon Realm at a much speedier pace than before, it’s all going to be wrapping up sooner than expected.

When Dragon Ball Daima first began with an extended premiere episode that featured a longer run time than any of the other episodes released thus far, there was a tease that fans were going to be in for a grandiose new adventure. It seemed to be the case with the first half of the series, but this finale coming in just a few more weeks means that the anime is going to be ramping up its intensity with each of the new episodes thus far rather than exploring more of the Demon Realm’s quieter opportunties.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Daima?

There’s also the question of whether or not this will be a full finale for Dragon Ball Daima too. Because while the early listing on Hulu had it labeled as “Finale” before it was quickly removed, it’s not clear as to whether this is actually a season or series finale. Its potential series finale seems more apt considering that Dragon Ball Daima is only set in between the events of Dragon Ball Z‘s Majin Buu Arc and the Battle of Gods arc that kicks off Dragon Ball Super, but the adventure also seems like it can go on for much longer.

There’s quite a lot of story seemingly left to go as Goku and the others have made their way to the First Demon World, and now it’s only a matter of time before they clash with Gomah. That’s even before factoring in what Dr. Arinsu has planned for her own endgame as she has Majin Kuu and Duu ready for action (along with her own Dragon Ball), and what even more fleshing out of the Demon Realm means for the anime’s future in Daima, Super and potentially beyond.